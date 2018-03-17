  • Search form

Press Review

The Express Tribune: Diplomatic standoff: Envoy 'won't return to India till ties improve'

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
(AFP photo)
March 17: The Express Tribune report by Kamran Yousaf and Sehrish Wasif states that in a development reminiscent of the 2002 standoff, Pakistan has decided not to send its high commissioner back to New Delhi until the overall situation improves and Indian secret agencies stop harassing its diplomatic staff and their families. “Our high commissioner will not return to India anytime soon,” said a senior foreign office official just hours after Sohail Mahmood returned from New Delhi on Friday.
