Press Review

Dawn: PM, Pence review Afghan peace push amid signs of thaw

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (AFP)
March 17: Dawn report by Anwar Iqbal states that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had an unscheduled meeting with US Vice President Michael Pence here on Friday and their talks focused on finding a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan, official sources told Dawn. The sources said the 30-minute, one-on-one meeting took place at the vice president’s residence at the US Naval Observatory, which is close to the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. The meeting was held on Pakistan’s request.
