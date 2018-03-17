  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Qualcomm says former chairman exploring buyout option after hostile takeover bid blocked

Business & Economy

Qualcomm says former chairman exploring buyout option after hostile takeover bid blocked

AFP |
Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

SAN FRANCISCO: Qualcomm said on Friday that Paul Jacbos, its chairman until a week ago, was considering a buyout effort for the California chipmaking giant just days after it fended off a hostile bid from Singapore rival Broadcom.
Jacobs, who had been chief executive at Qualcomm for a decade and executive chairman until March 9, will not be renominated to its board at its annual meeting next Friday, the company said.
The board made a decision not to renominate Jacobs “following his notification to the board that he has decided to explore the possibility of making a proposal to acquire Qualcomm.”
As a result, the number of board members will be reduced from 11 to 10 as of the holding of the annual meeting.
The statement said that if Jacobs does make a bid, “the board will of course evaluate it consistent with its fiduciary duties to shareholders.”
The announcement comes after reports that Jacobs has sought to raise capital for a Qualcomm bid, and had approached Japanese tech giant SoftBank, which is in the midst of a major investment spree in the sector.
Jacobs is the son of Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs and was CEO at the San Diego firm from 2005 to 2014.
Last week, he was replaced as chairman by Jeffrey Henderson, who will be non-executive chairman at Qualcomm, the leading maker of chips for smartphones.
The news comes days after US President Donald Trump blocked a $117 billion hostile bid from Broadcom, citing national security reasons.
US officials had maintained that Broadcom would have curbed innovation at the US chip giant and opened the door to Chinese firms to dominate the process for 5G, or fifth-generation wireless networks.
Qualcomm’s market value is around $90 billion, and is seen as an important player in the 5G race, but it has been hampered by antitrust actions around the world and litigation with Apple over claims that the chipmaker abused its dominance in the sector.
Qualcomm is also in the process of trying to close a takeover of Dutch chip rival NXP.
The board statement said that Qualcomm is now “focused on executing its business plan and maximizing value for shareholders as an independent company.”
It added that Jacobs “has been a valued employee and director of Qualcomm since 1990” and that “he has been one of the great innovators in our industry.”

Related Articles

Tags: Qualcomm technology business

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Qualcomm says former chairman exploring buyout option after hostile takeover bid blocked

SAN FRANCISCO: Qualcomm said on Friday that Paul Jacbos, its chairman until a week ago, was...

US tax law change to shut corporate entertainment loopholes

WASHINGTON: Could the crackdown on tax loopholes clamp down on corporate schmoozing? The new tax...

Qualcomm says former chairman exploring buyout option after hostile takeover bid blocked
US tax law change to shut corporate entertainment loopholes
China targets polluters with dramatic three-year plan to improve air quality
Donald Trump raises the stakes with warning of tariffs on China
Egypt find helps Eni raise dividend
India current account deficit widens sharply on higher imports
Latest News
Cyrine Abdelnour shares first photo of her newborn Cristiano
Qualcomm says former chairman exploring buyout option after hostile takeover bid blocked
2 views
US tax law change to shut corporate entertainment loopholes
2 views
China targets polluters with dramatic three-year plan to improve air quality
10 views
Morocco to spend $16bn for 2026 World Cup venue on infrastructure
16 views
Donald Trump raises the stakes with warning of tariffs on China
13 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR