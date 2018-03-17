  • Search form

Offbeat

Cyrine Abdelnour shares first photo of her newborn Cristiano

ARAB NEWS |
Photo from Cyrine Abdennour Instagram showing the star’s new born baby with his sister to his side. (@cyrineanour)

Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour shared a precious photo of her newborn son, Cristiano, along with a message of gratitude.

The mum-of-two uploaded on Instagram the first snap of her baby boy sleeping, with his older sister standing next him.

“We thank God,” Cyrine captioned the photo as fans sent comments to congratulate the star.

Earlier in March, the Lebanese actress shared a message on Instagram in celebration of Women’s Day.

In that post she wrote “Be beautiful with your heart and mind, and with how God created you; a symbol of giving.”

“Life continues with your presence, and its your kindness, understanding and ambition that gives it its beauty. May every day brings the best in you!”

