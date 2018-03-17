Egyptians abroad continue to vote in their country's presidential elections

CAIRO: The second day of voting for Egyptians living abroad in the 2018 presidential elections was described as “good” and “satisfactory” by Egypt’s National Elections Authority on Saturday.Elections authority spokesman Mahmoud El-Sherif said the voting process was “no different” than it was on Friday.Egyptian expats continued to cast their votes in 116 polling stations set up in Egyptian embassies and consulates worldwide, according to Ahram Online.Voting for Egyptians living abroad ends on Sunday March 18. Several videos surfaced online showing men and women celebrating as they voted.While voting continues, Egyptian authorities have not published any turn out figures, el-Sherif noted that Egyptian communities in Arab Gulf countries continue to turn out in numbers to vote.