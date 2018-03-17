Isuzu D-Max successfully completes long-distance driving challenge

The Isuzu D-Max has successfully completed a unique experiment to demonstrate the fuel economy feature of the pickup.

The vehicle drove 1,386 kilometers from the western coast to the eastern coast of the Kingdom with only one stop in Riyadh.

With this drive, Isuzu proved the fuel economy feature of the D-Max, on one hand, and the pickup engine power, durability and efficiency, on the other hand.

The starting point of the first phase, with rally champion Saleh Al-Saleh as the driver, was from the Isuzu showroom in Jeddah to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The second phase started from Riyadh to the Isuzu showroom in Alkhobar with only one full fuel tank (76 liters) costing SR35 ($9). The fuel consumption of Isuzu D-Max equals SR26 for each 1,000 kilometers.

The technical team sealed the fuel tank of the pickup with a sticker so that it could not be opened until the pickup arrived at its final destination.

With the success of this experiment, the Isuzu D-Max set a new record of traveling 1,386 kilometers with one full tank of fuel at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

Later, the company held a press conference in the presence of Al-Saleh to review the experience of the trip and the vehicle’s performance.

The new Isuzu D-max features many high-end specifications that combine durability, easy maneuvering, high stability, agility and a luxurious cabin that offers high levels of comfort and safety, along with a diesel-driven engine with the lowest emissions rate.

The D-Max is available in 4X2 and 4X4 variants for clients to choose. Isuzu also has a modern SUV named the MU-X that has seven seats, 3-liter 163-hp diesel engine, 4X2 and 4X4 types and it is suitable for city drive and off-road drive as well. The Isuzu MU-X engine has been created to reduce fuel consumption and generate high torque.

Over the years, the D-Max has achieved great success in the Saudi market. The truck won the “Best Pickup” award in Saudi Arabia last year.