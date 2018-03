MOSCOW: Voting opened Saturday in Russia’s presidential election, state television reported, with incumbent Vladimir Putin set to secure a historic fourth Kremlin term.Polling stations opened in the extreme east of the country at 8am (2000 GMT Saturday) and will close in Kaliningrad, Russia’s exclave in Europe, at 1800 GMT on Sunday. Overall turnout is expected to be between 63 and 67 percent, according to official pollsters.