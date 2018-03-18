Yemen PM Bin Dagher: Ending the Houthi militia is the only solution available to peace

DUBAI: Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Obaid bin Dagher repeated his view that the only solution available to peace in the country lay with the military and political defeat of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.During a meeting in Riyadh with acting Chinese ambassador to Yemen, Jin Hui, bin Dagher said the legitimate government was keen for peaceful end the bloodshed, in accordance with internationally agreed terms – not the militia’s terms of imposing a status quo, retaining state weapons, and continued control of Sanaa and other areas.The Yemeni PM vowed to stand by his country’s republican system, expressing his appreciation to China for its stance alongside Yemen’s legitimate government in the face of the coup, and its support for the country’s aim to achieve security and stability and restore state institutions.He said the government relies heavily on China’s pivotal role in actively contributing to post-war reconstruction, investment, and strengthening existing economic and trade ties.