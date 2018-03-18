  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Gunmen kill two polio monitors in NW Pakistan

World

Gunmen kill two polio monitors in NW Pakistan

AFP |
A Pakistani health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a polio campaign in Karachi on March 14, 2018. Pakistan is one of only two countries in the world where polio, a crippling childhood disease, remains endemic. (AFP/Asif Hassan)

Related Articles

PESHWAR, Pakistan: Gunmen ambushed and shot dead two members of a polio monitoring team in a restive Pakistani tribal region near the Afghan border, officials said Sunday.
The incident happened Saturday night in the Saafi area of the Mohmand tribal district, where authorities imposed a curfew and launched a search operation led by the paramilitary Frontier Corps.
“A monitoring team of the local health department was returning to their headquarters when unidentified gunmen hiding in the bushes along the roadside opened fire on their vehicle, killing two of them on the spot,” local administrator Mahmood Aslam told AFP.
He said another monitor and the driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt.
“According to initial investigation, up to five attackers who were hiding in the bushes (and) later escaped from the scene,” Aslam said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Islamist militants like the Pakistani Taliban have attacked polio vaccination teams and their security escorts across the country in the past, killing more than 100 people since December 2012.
Opposition from Islamist hard-liners and militant groups to all forms of inoculation intensified after it was revealed that the CIA organized a fake vaccination drive to help track down Al-Qaeda’s former leader Osama bin Laden in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad. He was killed there by US special forces in 2011.
Pakistan is one of only two countries in the world where polio — a crippling childhood disease — remains endemic. But authorities hope that despite such attacks, the country will be removed from the list of polio-endemic countries this year by achieving its goal of no fresh cases for a year.

Related Articles

Tags: Pakistan Polio Taliban Afghanistan

Comments

MORE FROM World

Gunmen kill two polio monitors in NW Pakistan

PESHWAR, Pakistan: Gunmen ambushed and shot dead two members of a polio monitoring team in a...

No news on Trump-Kim summit as North Korea wraps up Sweden talks

STOCKHOLM: North Korean officials wrapped up three days of talks with Swedish counterparts with no...

Gunmen kill two polio monitors in NW Pakistan
No news on Trump-Kim summit as North Korea wraps up Sweden talks
Polls open in Moscow in Russian presidential election
Thousands of Australian homes without power after cyclone hits
Sri Lanka lifts nationwide state of emergency
China urges US to ‘correct mistake’ on Taiwan
Latest News
Gunmen kill two polio monitors in NW Pakistan
2 views
Dead Sea’s revival with Red Sea canal edges closer to reality
158 views
No news on Trump-Kim summit as North Korea wraps up Sweden talks
38 views
Polls open in Moscow in Russian presidential election
153 views
Yemen PM Bin Dagher: Ending the Houthi militia is the only solution available to peace
231 views
Saudi Arabia's Haramain train project expected to serve 30 million pilgrims
2901 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR