DUBAI: UK soul singer Mica Paris performed her acclaimed tribute to US jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald, “Mica sings Ella,” at Dubai Opera House on Friday night, and admitted to a touch of stage fright beforehand.“Pray Dubai opera house loves Paris tonight,” the 48-year-old Londoner posted on Instagram. “Nervous.”Apparently, her concern was unwarranted: “We just smashed Dubai opera house,” she posted after the gig. “Great audience. Thank you all so much from me and the boys.”