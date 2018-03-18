  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • DJ Khaled helps Demi Lovato celebrate 6 addiction-free years

Offbeat

DJ Khaled helps Demi Lovato celebrate 6 addiction-free years

AP |
Singer Demi Lovato (L) and DJ Khaled performing together in November 2017. (AFP)

Related Articles

NEW YORK: Palestinian-American DJ-producer DJ Khaled is currently on tour with the hugely successful US pop singer Demi Lovato.
On Friday night, the pair performed a show that marked Lovato’s sixth year of freedom from drug and alcohol addiction.
“What you’ve overcome through trials and tribulations, through dark clouds, you found the sunshine, and now the sun is shining on you forever,” Khaled told Levato at the show.
“You inspire me.” After a brief rendition of “Happy Birthday” in honor of Lovato’s sixth year of sobriety, the crowd chanted “Demi!” as she sat down by the piano.
“Thank you for being a part of saving my life. I love you guys,” Lovato said, before performing the song “Warriors.”

Related Articles

Tags: DJ Khaled Demi Lovato

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

DJ Khaled helps Demi Lovato celebrate 6 addiction-free years

NEW YORK: Palestinian-American DJ-producer DJ Khaled is currently on tour with the hugely...

Syria’s Kinda Alloush shimmers at Egyptian film festival

LUXOR: Actress Kinda Alloush dressed with flair at the opening of Egypt’s Luxor African Film...

DJ Khaled helps Demi Lovato celebrate 6 addiction-free years
Syria’s Kinda Alloush shimmers at Egyptian film festival
Cyrine Abdelnour shares first photo of her newborn Cristiano
Charlize Theron in Dubai for Global Teacher Prize
’Lord of Butt’: China’s weird names for Western celebs
Mother sends children on walk of shame to school through snow carrying signs confessing their rudeness to bus driver
Latest News
DJ Khaled helps Demi Lovato celebrate 6 addiction-free years
Mohamed Salah invites comparisons with Lionel Messi after making it 36 goals in debut Liverpool season
Mica Paris rocks Dubai Opera House
4 views
Ng On-yee wins third women's world snooker championship and then sets her sights on the Crucible Theatre
14 views
Turkey says its forces take control of Syrian town of Afrin
27 views
Iran provides Houthis with European expert to prevent loss
89 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR