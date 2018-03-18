Nahdi campaign celebrates Saudi women

Nahdi pharmacies has launched a campaign, “You’re the Most Precious Gift,” to celebrate the International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day this March.

Over 45 popular brands participated in the campaign that was held in five cities across the Kingdom, including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Abha and Madinah.

Throughout the campaign, women enjoyed great deals and offers on cosmetic products across all Nahdi branches.

“The Nahdi campaign is a culmination of the Saudi woman’s involvement and a recognition of the positive impact she has on the community,” according to a press release.

Yasser Jaoharji, CEO of Nahdi Pharmacies Group, said: “We are delighted to launch this campaign which reflects our growing appreciation for the roles played by Saudi women in many fields and their active support to their families.”

“The International Women’s Day or the Mother’s Day should be seen as an opportunity to appreciate the women that are close to us for the nurturing, loving and supporting roles they play in our lives. The women in our lives — our mother, sister, daughter, or wife — help shape the people we are today. It is important for every woman to have a positive, powerful presence through dedicative performance, effective contribution to the community’s development, or by simply being nice to everyone around her.”

About 140,000 text messages and social media invitations were sent out to women as part of the campaign, in which 25 beauty bloggers had participated.

Nahdi also surprised its 5,160 female customers with pink roses, balloons and gifts to mark the special occasion.

A series of interviews was held with women who talked about their experiences with different makeup products from Nahdi, giving tips and advice to other women. Women were also asked about the inspiring women in their lives who had a great impact on them.

In a heart-warming video shot by Nahdi, women shared some of their hopes and aspirations for the future.

“Nahdi would like to remind women to see the beauty in themselves, appreciate other women, and understand that their power lies from within. A woman is a valuable gift, a never-ending giver who never expects anything in return. It is time to take stock of these women, and tell them how grateful we are to have them in our lives,” the press release said.