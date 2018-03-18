King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center appoints new president

King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has appointed Adam Sieminski as its new president, effective from April. Sieminski succeeds its current interim president Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

Khalid Al-Falih, minister for energy industry and mineral resources, and chairman of the KAPSARC’s board of trustees, highlighted the board’s aim to build on the center’s research capabilities and international partnerships, re-enforcing the center’s mission in promoting sustainable energy ecosystems that provide social development while protecting the environment for the benefit of Saudi Arabia, the region and the entire world.

Sieminski possesses wide experience in the field of energy economics and policy.

Before his appointment, Sieminski held the James R. Schlesinger Chair for Energy and Geopolitics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and prior to that, he was a non-resident senior adviser to its Energy and National Security Program. He also served as the administrator of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) from 2012 to 2017, and prior to that, he was the senior director for energy and environment at the US National Security Council. Earlier in his career, Sieminski was Deutsche Bank’s chief energy economist, as well as the senior energy analyst for NatWest Securities. In 2006, he was appointed to the National Petroleum Council (NPC), where he helped co-author NPC’s global oil and gas study.

Sieminski is also a member of leading policy and research organizations, which includes his role as a senior fellow and former president of the US Association for Energy Economics, and president of the US National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts. He also served as an advisory board member of the Global Energy and Environment Initiative at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, was chairman of the Supply-Demand Committee of the Independent Petroleum Association of America, and a member of the Strategic Energy Task Force of the Council on Foreign Relations. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has received both an undergraduate degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in public administration from Cornell University.