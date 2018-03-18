New Accord 2018 launched across Honda showrooms in KSA

Abdullah Hashim Co. Ltd., the sole distributor for Honda products in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of the 10th generation Accord 2018 model across all Honda showrooms in the Kingdom.

The 2018 Accord is the 10th generation of Honda’s perennially best-selling midsize sedan. The vehicle is built on a new platform with a lower, wider stance, a lighter and more rigid unibody structure, a lighter and more sophisticated chassis, two advanced new power units, including Accord’s first-ever turbocharged engines, and a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

In reimagining the Accord, the designers first established the fundamental packaging strategy. Consistent with the “Man Maximum-Machine Minimum (MM)” design philosophy that underpins all Honda designs, the team shrunk the Accord’s footprint while expanding its interior space, at the same time creating more premium and athletic proportions and stance. The move to 4-cylinder engines across the lineup is a key component of this approach, allowing a shorter engine bay while also reducing weight and improving dynamic performance.

The 2018 Accord takes an entirely new approach to performance with its two new direct-injected VTEC Turbo 4-cylinder engines with dual VTC — a 1.5-liter 16-valve inline-4 and a 2-liter 16-valve DOHC inline-4. Both new turbocharged engines produce peak torque across a broad range of engine speed (RPM), delivering smooth and virtually lag-free power in all driving conditions.

The new 2018 Accord boasts a larger, more premium and tech-savvy interior that complements its new body design and more refined and athletic driving character.

The Accord’s wider body and longer wheelbase contribute to its improved cabin space, most notably an additional 48 mm of rear legroom, as well as an added 70 liters of interior volume and 25 liters of trunk space.

The Accord 2.0T Sport features a head-up display, which utilizes a concave mirror located behind the instrument panel to project a broad range of information on the lower portion of the windshield directly in front of the driver. The driver can adjust the location of the projection (up and down) or turn off the system via switches on the instrument panel.

Display modes can be selected by a steering wheel-mounted thumb dial.