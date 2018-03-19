  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kirui of Kenya, Gedo of Ethiopia win Los Angeles Marathon

Sports

Kirui of Kenya, Gedo of Ethiopia win Los Angeles Marathon

Associated Press |
Los Angeles Marathon Elite runners, from left, Weldon Kirui, Simon Njoroge, Elisha Barno race past the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles Sunday, March 18, 2018. Kirui won the Los Angeles Marathon with an unofficial time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 47 seconds. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
LOS ANGELES: Weldon Kirui of Kenya pulled away in the 24th mile to win the Los Angeles Marathon for the second time in three years. Sule Utura Gedo of Ethiopia won the women’s race.
Kirui crossed the finish line in Santa Monica in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 48 seconds on Sunday, followed about 10 seconds later by Gebresadik Adihana of Ethiopia. Kirui also won in 2016.
Defending champion Elisha Barno of Kenya was third in 2:12:14.
Gedo won the women’s title in 2:33.49, sprinting to the finish to break out of a pack race with countrywoman Tsehay Desalegn and defending champion Hellen Jepkurgat of Kenya. Desalegn was 8 seconds behind, while Jepkurgat was 13 seconds back in third.
American Christina Vergara-Aleshire finished fourth.
Organizers said nearly 24,000 runners traversed the 26.2-mile course that began at Dodger Stadium in downtown Los Angeles and ended near the Santa Monica Pier.
The winners both earned $23,000.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Kirui of Kenya, Gedo of Ethiopia win Los Angeles Marathon

LOS ANGELES: Weldon Kirui of Kenya pulled away in the 24th mile to win the Los Angeles Marathon for...

Pulling no punches: Saudi woman boxer breaks exercise taboo in Kingdom

JEDDAH: Throwing punches in a gym tucked away from prying eyes, a Saudi Arabia female boxing...

Kirui of Kenya, Gedo of Ethiopia win Los Angeles Marathon
PSL excitement: Lahore ready to welcome international cricketers again
Pulling no punches: Saudi woman boxer breaks exercise taboo in Kingdom
Morocco ‘has all the chances’ as it steps up bid for 2026 World Cup
Michael Schumacher continues biggest fight of his decorated career
Kevin Pietersen might not be everyone's cup of tea, but he played innings for England that very few could
Latest News
China’s new home price growth slows as big cities decline
1 views
US, South Korea and Japan discuss denuclearization, summit talks
5 views
Muslim World League chief signs deal with Land Identity Project
231 views
Prince Sultan welcomes International Aeronautical Federation’s choice of Saudi Aviation Club CEO as new vice president
197 views
Yemeni army liberates new positions from Iran-backed Houthis
61 views
Cirque du Soleil aerialist falls to his death
287 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR