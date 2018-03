DUBAI: A toddler was crushed to death by a school bus in the UAE on Sunday, Gulf daily Gulf News reported.The 18-months old was waiting with his family’s house maid for his brother to return from school when the horrific incident happened at about 3 pm.It is thought the driver of the school bus had not seen child, the report added. The toddler was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.An investigation has been launched into the incident.