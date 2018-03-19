  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Four university campuses approved for FATA

World

Four university campuses approved for FATA

SHAHID SHALMANI |
FATA university is the first ever University in the semi-tribal area and was set up in 2016 In Darra Adam Khel. The government has decided to establish four university campuses in FATA region.(Photo courtesy: FATA university website)
PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s government has decided to establish four university campuses in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
FATA University, the first ever university in the region, was set up in 2016 in Darra Adam Khel, a semi-tribal area infamous for the manufacture and sale of weapons.
Four campuses of FATA University — one each in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Bajaur and Khyber — have been approved, university Vice-Chancellor Dr. Tahir Shah told Arab News.
Campuses will be set up in other areas in due course, said the university’s deputy director of planning and development, Naveed Tariq.
“Almost a month ago, we visited North Waziristan and Bajaur to select sites for the campuses,” he told Arab News.
“On Friday, we visited Khyber for the same purpose. The visit to South Waziristan… is likely soon.”
Meanwhile, the FATA Grand Alliance, a union of tribal elders, has called for the reopening of colleges that were closed when the army launched an operation against the Taliban.
“Four colleges in North Waziristan alone… remain closed since the army launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb against the militants,” alliance Chairman Malik Khan Marjan told Arab News.
Besides reopening the closed colleges, the government needs to launch another university, as well as medical and engineering colleges in every tribal agency, he said.
“This is the only way to educate the tribals, who have long suffered displacement and wars,” he added.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Uber self-driving tests halted after pedestrian dies in Arizona

LONDON: Uber says it has suspended all of its self-driving testing following what is believed to be...

UK wins Brexit transition deal in return for Irish vow

BRUSSELS: Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday to a transition period to avoid a “cliff...

Uber self-driving tests halted after pedestrian dies in Arizona
Mujahid Anwar Khan takes over command of Pakistan Air Force
UK wins Brexit transition deal in return for Irish vow
Bomb-proof checkpoints inaugurated in Peshawar
Bangladesh Supreme Court stays ex-PM’s bail order
Donald Trump’s pick for UN migrant job says he is not anti-Islam
Latest News
Videos show an assured Assad driving himself to Syria battle
Saudi Arabia and the United States: Over 80 years of fruitful and strong relations
On eve of Trump-Crown Prince meeting, Al-Jubeir calls Iran nuclear deal "flawed"
Uber self-driving tests halted after pedestrian dies in Arizona
Palestinian President Abbas blames Hamas for bomb attack on PM convoy in Gaza
Saudi Comic Con all set for stronger comeback
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR