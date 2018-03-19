Four university campuses approved for FATA

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s government has decided to establish four university campuses in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

FATA University, the first ever university in the region, was set up in 2016 in Darra Adam Khel, a semi-tribal area infamous for the manufacture and sale of weapons.

Four campuses of FATA University — one each in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Bajaur and Khyber — have been approved, university Vice-Chancellor Dr. Tahir Shah told Arab News.

Campuses will be set up in other areas in due course, said the university’s deputy director of planning and development, Naveed Tariq.

“Almost a month ago, we visited North Waziristan and Bajaur to select sites for the campuses,” he told Arab News.

“On Friday, we visited Khyber for the same purpose. The visit to South Waziristan… is likely soon.”

Meanwhile, the FATA Grand Alliance, a union of tribal elders, has called for the reopening of colleges that were closed when the army launched an operation against the Taliban.

“Four colleges in North Waziristan alone… remain closed since the army launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb against the militants,” alliance Chairman Malik Khan Marjan told Arab News.

Besides reopening the closed colleges, the government needs to launch another university, as well as medical and engineering colleges in every tribal agency, he said.

“This is the only way to educate the tribals, who have long suffered displacement and wars,” he added.