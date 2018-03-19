  • Search form

Kuwaiti presenter under fire for sharing photo of his baby’s ultrasound

This seemingly innocent family photo of a happy couple has sparked fury

CAIRO: A Kuwaiti television presenter stirred controversy on social media after sharing with his followers an ultrasound picture of his fetus, reports have said.

The young presenter shared a photo portrait of himself alongside his wife as they both posed – smiling – with an image of their baby’s ultrasound.

The picture shows the presenter putting his arms around his pregnant wife – who is dressed in a headscarf – while the couple hold the ultrasound picture together.

But rather than sharing in their apparently obvious joy, many took to social media, criticizing the decision to share the ultrasound scan.

The presenter received numerous angry comments from various Twitter users who voiced their disapproval of the “sharing private family photos.”

Some wrote “it was shameful” and “inconsistent with Kuwaiti traditions” to share the photo.

Others however regarded the act as “personal freedom,” adding that “it’s a beautiful photo” and that there was nothing wrong with sharing it.

“If those in the picture were Westerners, people would’ve said they are cute,” a Twitter user wrote.<br />

Kuwaiti presenter under fire for sharing photo of his baby's ultrasound

