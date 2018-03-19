  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Voice of America: Pakistan: Afghan peace offer to Taliban 'Light at the end of tunnel'

Press Review

Voice of America: Pakistan: Afghan peace offer to Taliban 'Light at the end of tunnel'

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
(Shutterstock)
March 18: Voice of America report by Ayaz Gul states that Pakistan has conveyed to the leadership in Afghanistan its opinion that the Taliban are left with no “excuse or justification for continuing war” following Kabul’s offer of unconditional peace talks. Islamabad’s National Security Adviser, Nasser Janjua, delivered the message during a daylong official visit Saturday, where he assured Afghan leaders of Pakistan’s “complete support" for the “long awaited” peace offer made by President Ashraf Ghani.
Read More I

Comments

MORE FROM Press Review

Pakistan stands up new fighter squadron

Mar 08: The Diplomat report by Franz-Stefan Gady states that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stood up...

The Nation: Al Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investments: AC to hear supplementary references tomorrow

February 21: The Nation states that the Accountability Court will hear the ...

Voice of America: Pakistan Aims to Fight Hate Speech through a Smartphone App
The Washington Times: Pakistan claims rebirth in tribal regions, but U.S. doubts commitment to war on terror
The New York Times: Mortar Shell Kills 5 Members of a Family in Kashmir
Voice of America: Pakistan: Afghan peace offer to Taliban 'Light at the end of tunnel'
CNN: Two polio workers killed in attack in Pakistan
The Times of India: Pakistan province cracks down on Hafiz Saeed's JuD and FIF
Latest News
Joelle hits Riyadh to launch new beauty clinic
Nancy Ajram fires up social media with new video teaser
Videos show an assured Assad driving himself to Syria battle
Saudi Arabia and the United States: Over 80 years of fruitful and strong relations
On eve of Trump-Crown Prince meeting, Al-Jubeir calls Iran nuclear deal "flawed"
Uber self-driving tests halted after pedestrian dies in Arizona
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR