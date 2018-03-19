Voice of America: Pakistan: Afghan peace offer to Taliban 'Light at the end of tunnel'

Voice of America report by Ayaz Gul states that Pakistan has conveyed to the leadership in Afghanistan its opinion that the Taliban are left with no “excuse or justification for continuing war” following Kabul’s offer of unconditional peace talks. Islamabad’s National Security Adviser, Nasser Janjua, delivered the message during a daylong official visit Saturday, where he assured Afghan leaders of Pakistan’s “complete support" for the “long awaited” peace offer made by President Ashraf Ghani.