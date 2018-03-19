The New York Times: Mortar Shell Kills 5 Members of a Family in Kashmir

March 18: The New York Times report by Sameer Yasir states that five members of a family were killed and two others were wounded by shelling in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir on Sunday, residents and officials said. Over the weekend, India and Pakistan were engaged in cross-border shelling along the Line of Control, which divides Kashmir between the two countries. Indian officials said Pakistani troops had fired a mortar shell that hit the family’s home.
