The Washington Times: Pakistan claims rebirth in tribal regions, but U.S. doubts commitment to war on terror

The Washington Times report by Carlo Muñoz states that MIRAN SHAH, Pakistan — Clean, safe and secure. These are the supposed hallmarks of Pakistani tribal border regions touted by Islamabad, an image paid for with blood and treasure in a two-year campaign to clear North Waziristan’s provincial capital from groups such as the Pakistani Taliban and notorious Haqqani network. But the new schools, homes and markets with their glistening coats of paint and freshly poured concrete mask a seeming ghost town.