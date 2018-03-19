  • Search form

  Voice of America: Pakistan Aims to Fight Hate Speech through a Smartphone App

Voice of America: Pakistan Aims to Fight Hate Speech through a Smartphone App

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
(Photo courtesy: morenews.pk)
March 18: Voice of America report by Madeeha Anwar states that Pakistan has recently launched a smartphone application that will allow its citizens to anonymously report extremist, radical or sectarian-based hate content to the relevant authorities. The app named Chaukas (vigilant) is created by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), a government body responsible for devising counterterrorism strategies, and is available on both Android and iOS systems.
