Voice of America: Pakistan Aims to Fight Hate Speech through a Smartphone App

March 18: Voice of America report by Madeeha Anwar states that Pakistan has recently launched a smartphone application that will allow its citizens to anonymously report extremist, radical or sectarian-based hate content to the relevant authorities. The app named Chaukas (vigilant) is created by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), a government body responsible for devising counterterrorism strategies, and is available on both Android and iOS systems.
