  Egypt, Sudan vow to cooperate as Ethiopia builds Nile dam

Egypt, Sudan vow to cooperate as Ethiopia builds Nile dam

AP
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, right, and his Sudanese counterpart Omar Al-Bashir vowed to cooperate in managing the effects of an upstream Nile dam being built by Ethiopia. (AFP)

CAIRO: Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir has met his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, as the two countries look to repair ties that were recently frayed over an upstream Nile dam being built by Ethiopia.
At a joint press conference Monday, Al-Bashir and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi vowed to cooperate in managing the effects of the dam, which Egypt fears will cut into its share of the river. The Nile provides virtually all of Egypt’s freshwater, serving as a lifeline for the country’s 100 million people.
Tensions had risen in recent months, when Sudan appeared to take Ethiopia’s side in the dam negotiations and revived a longstanding border dispute with Egypt. Ethiopia has vowed to go ahead with the dam despite Egypt’s concerns, saying it is vital for the east African country’s development.

