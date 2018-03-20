  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Vitol, Carlyle to list oil downstream venture Varo in Amsterdam

Business & Economy

Vitol, Carlyle to list oil downstream venture Varo in Amsterdam

REUTERS |
Oil trader Vitol and private equity giant Carlyle will list their European downstream venture Varo Energy in Amsterdam this year. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

LONDON: Oil trader Vitol and private equity giant Carlyle will list their European downstream venture Varo Energy in Amsterdam this year, looking to raise funds to expand while luring investors with a hefty dividend pledge.
Varo, in which Carlyle, Vitol and Dutch firm Reggeborgh Invest each have 33.3 percent stakes, said in a statement on Monday that the three shareholders will sell a combined 30-40 percent of existing shares on Euronext on a pro-rata basis.
Varo, which saw underlying earnings rise to $371 million last year from $328 million in 2016, did not say how much it hoped to raise in the initial public offering. Banking sources have said the firm could be valued at €2 billion ($2.5 billion).
The company, which owns two refineries in Switzerland and Germany, and storage, blending and distribution assets in those two countries plus Benelux and France, said it intends to pay out a dividend of 30-50 percent of its profit after tax.
“We are convinced of the continued demand for fuels, including renewable fuels by our customers and believe we are well positioned to meet this demand. We are ready for the next stage of Varo’s development and growth,” CEO Roger Brown said in a statement.
Varo said it aimed to achieve over the medium term high single-digit growth in underlying earnings, primarily through organic growth and maintain a return on capital (ROACE) of more than 15 percent.
Besides paying 30-50 percent of profit to the shareholders, the firms wants to invest 30–50 percent of its free cashflow in organic and inorganic growth and use 20 percent of its free cashflow to meet its debt service requirements.
The company had revenues of $13.4 billion in 2017, up from $10.5 billion in 2016 and a net debt to earnings ratio of 0.6 times at the end of 2017.
It controls the two refineries with a total processing capacity of 165,000 barrels per day, a bitumen plant, 144 fuel distribution outlets, 232 retail outlets and 12 river bunker stations.

Related Articles

Tags: Vitol Carlyle Netherlands Amsterdam

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Asian markets tumble with Wall St. as Facebook breach hits tech

HONG KONG: Asian markets sank on Tuesday following sharp losses in New York as a massive data...

Vitol, Carlyle to list oil downstream venture Varo in Amsterdam

LONDON: Oil trader Vitol and private equity giant Carlyle will list their European downstream...

Asian markets tumble with Wall St. as Facebook breach hits tech
Vitol, Carlyle to list oil downstream venture Varo in Amsterdam
Apple developing own screens using next-generation tech
Thousands flock to auction of vehicles owned by Saudi tycoon
China forms new economic team as President Xi kicks off second term
Air Arabia Egypt to start direct flights between Sohag and Jeddah
Latest News
US-South Korea military drills to resume despite thaw with Pyongyang
Saudi Arabia ‘providing relief to all in need in Yemen without discrimination’
126 views
Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection
11 views
Asian markets tumble with Wall St. as Facebook breach hits tech
42 views
Xi warns Taiwan will face “punishment of history” for separatism
53 views
How CBS interview with Saudi crown prince set the tone for American tour
717 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR