Envoy says Maldives will not extend state of emergency

AP
Supporters of former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed take part in a protest demanding the release of opposition political prisoners in front of the Maldives embassy in Colombo on March 6, 2018. (AFP)
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: An envoy says Maldives will not extend the state of emergency that is due to expire on Thursday amid criticism of the government over the recent political turmoil.
Mohamed Hussain Shareef, ambassador to neighboring Sri Lanka, said the government “has no intention of extending” the emergency when its 30-day period expires, “barring very unusual circumstances such as widespread violence.”
Maldives declared an emergency due to turmoil following a Supreme Court ruling ordering the release of several of the president’s jailed political opponents. Under the emergency law, President Yameen Abdul Gayoom had two Supreme Court judges arrested for alleged corruption and the remaining three judges annulled the order to release Yameen’s opponents.
The emergency regulations gave Maldives’ security forces sweeping powers, including to make arrests and search and seize property.

