Last updated: 2 min 4 sec ago

  Turkey condemns UN report on its state of emergency

Turkey condemns UN report on its state of emergency

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, salutes before addressing his ruling Justice and Development Party members at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, March 6, 2018.(Kayhan Ozer/Pool Photo via AP)

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Tuesday slammed a United Nations rights report on its state of emegency as rife with unfounded allegations and said the criticism chimed with propaganda efforts of terrorist organizations.
The report called on Turkey on Tuesday to end the state of emergency that it said had led to massive human rights violations including the arrest of 160,000 people and dismissal of nearly the same number of civil servants, often arbitrarily.
President Tayyip Erdogan declared the emergency after a failed July 2016 coup and issued more than 20 decrees which have often led to torture of detainees, impunity and interference with the judiciary, the UN human rights office said.
Turkey should “promptly end the state of emergency and restore the normal functioning of institutions and the rule of law,” it said in a report.
Turkey’s foreign ministry said in a statement, however claimed the report “contains unfounded allegations matching up perfectly with the propaganda efforts of terrorist organizations.”

