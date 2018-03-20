  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UK air force Red Arrows jet in ‘incident’ at air base

World

UK air force Red Arrows jet in ‘incident’ at air base

AP |
File photo showing the Royal Air Force air-display team undergoing a risky maneuvre using Hawk training aircrafts. (Reuters)

Related Articles

LONDON: Britain’s Royal Air Force says there has been an incident involving a Hawk jet at a base in north Wales, and the ambulance service says a plane has crashed.
The Hawk is the type used by the Red Arrows, the air force’s aerobatic display team.

The Welsh Ambulance Service says it was called Tuesday afternoon “to reports an aircraft had crashed” at the RAF Valley base near Holyhead.
The air force says in a statement that “we are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”
The Red Arrows’ single-engine jet trainers are a familiar sight at air shows and military events. Hawk jets are known for there good safety record.

Related Articles

Tags: UK Red Arrows air crash

Comments

MORE FROM World

UK air force Red Arrows jet in ‘incident’ at air base

LONDON: Britain’s Royal Air Force says there has been an incident involving a Hawk jet at a base in...

Hungary defends anti-immigration stance at UN rights body

GENEVA: Hungary defended its anti-immigration stance on Monday at the United Nations, saying it was...

UK air force Red Arrows jet in ‘incident’ at air base
Hungary defends anti-immigration stance at UN rights body
Merkel, Irish PM say solution needed for Northern Ireland border issue
Ex-French president Sarkozy held on Qaddafi claims
Shooting at Maryland high school: officials
Saudi Arabia, UAE and US plan security forum to address Iran’s ‘malign activity’
Latest News
UK air force Red Arrows jet in ‘incident’ at air base
2 views
Hungary defends anti-immigration stance at UN rights body
12 views
Russia orders airlines to stop using AN-148 aircraft
38 views
Merkel, Irish PM say solution needed for Northern Ireland border issue
90 views
Ex-French president Sarkozy held on Qaddafi claims
651 views
UN says 100,000 ‘trapped’ in Syria’s Afrin
135 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR