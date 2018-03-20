In Washington Post column, Saudi ambassador to US urges ‘revitalizing’ long-standing alliance

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has embarked on a monumental reform of his country’s economy and society — a program called Vision 2030 — in a bid to engage Saudi Arabia’s growing younger generations.And as the crown prince begins his tour of the US, the Saudi Arabian ambassador Khalid bin Salman is certain the visit will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s long-standing, solid partnership with Washington — especially after the 2017 Riyadh Summit, which took the two countries’ relations to a new height.The ambassador believes the crown prince’s visit will strengthen the ties between the two historical allies, and that support from the US will help Saudi Arabia to embrace change.Writing for the Washington Post, the ambassador said: “We now see new chances for revitalizing the long-standing Saudi-US alliance. The crown prince will highlight this during his trip — especially in the area of business and investment opportunities — and expand the efforts that Salman and President Trump initiated last year in Riyadh.“The relationship today is stronger, deeper, and more multidimensional than ever, and it extends beyond the Oval Office, the halls of Congress, military bases, and trading floors.“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is reforming, and our dynamism will take the Saudi-US relationship to new heights. Both sides should seize the moment. We must take the opportunity to recommit ourselves to a cemented alliance with a proud legacy, but one that also looks to the future, sparks prosperity, unlocks the full potential of all Saudis and helps to stabilize a crucial region and the world.”