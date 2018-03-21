  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Film Council launched to support cultural talent

Arab News
Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Mazeed. (Courtesy photo)

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Council was launched on Tuesday to help develop the Kingdom’s cultural sector.
The launch by the General Culture Authority is the latest effort to establish and support new sectors that enhance society’s vitality and the economy’s diversity and prosperity, under the umbrella of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The authority’s executive chairman, Ahmed bin Fahd Al-Mazeed, said the authority is determined to support cultural talents and the cultural diversity in the Kingdom.
He added the council aims to develop a vital sector and a thriving environment for the films and content industry in the Kingdom through strategic and sustainable development mechanisms.
This can be achieved by resorting to the sector’s main axes: Development and complete care of talents programs; supportive and flexible legislative and executive frameworks; advanced infrastructure and technology for artistic production; availability of financing solutions and options; in addition to the cultural sector’s development initiatives all over the Kingdom.

