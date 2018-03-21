  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli military confirms it hit Syrian nuclear site in 2007

Middle-East

Israeli military confirms it hit Syrian nuclear site in 2007

AP |
This photo released by the Israel Defense Forces shows what was believed to be a nuclear reactor site that was destroyed by Israel, in the Deir el-Zour region, 450 kilometers (about 300 miles) northwest of Damascus, Syria.(AFP)

Related Articles

TEL AVIV, Israel: The Israeli military has confirmed it carried out the 2007 airstrike in Syria that destroyed what was believed to be a nuclear reactor, lifting the veil of secrecy over one of its most daring and mysterious operations in recent memory.
Although Israel was widely believed to have been behind the Sept. 6, 2007, airstrike, it has never before commented publicly on it.
In a lengthy release, the military revealed that eight F-15 fighter jets carried out the top-secret airstrikes against the facility in the Deir Ezzor region, destroying a site that had been in development for years and was scheduled to go into operation at the end of that year.
The military would not comment on its decision to go public on one of the country’s closest held secrets.

Related Articles

Tags: Israel Syria nuclear site

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Syrian rebels reach evacuation deal in Eastern Ghouta town, opposition sources say

AMMAN: A Russian-brokered deal has been reached to evacuate a Syrian rebel group from a town in...

51 Houthis killed and wounded in the Mukhabarat west of Taiz

DUBAI: Twenty-eight Iran-backed Houthi militants were killed while 23 were wounded in clashes with...

UAE passes new security checks law for workers switching jobs
Syrian rebels reach evacuation deal in Eastern Ghouta town, opposition sources say
51 Houthis killed and wounded in the Mukhabarat west of Taiz
Houthi militia bomb ambulance in Al-Khokha killing one medic
Israeli military confirms it hit Syrian nuclear site in 2007
Israeli army courts violate Palestinian minors’ rights, says NGO
Latest News
Suicide bomber kills 26 as Afghans celebrate new year
1 views
Sarkozy questioned further over campaign financing
18 views
UAE’s ADNOC awards PetroChina stakes in two offshore concessions
46 views
Philippine bus falls into ravine, leaves 19 dead and 21 injured
192 views
Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a ‘scapegoat’
21 views
UAE passes new security checks law for workers switching jobs
92 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR