DUBAI: The Iran-backed Houthi militia bombed a civilian ambulance that was in a humanitarian mission in the Directorate of Khokha on the western coast of Yemen, killing one of its medical staff and wounding three others, UAE state-news agency WAM reported.A medical source said that the Houthi militia targeted the ambulance, which was carrying casualties on the path of the Khokha Mukha. UAE forces that were operating within the Saudi-led Arab coalition transported the injured and cleared the area.The source also said that Houthi targeting of civilian ambulances was a violation of all international norms.