51 Houthis killed and wounded in the Mukhabarat west of Taiz

DUBAI: Twenty-eight Iran-backed Houthi militants were killed while 23 were wounded in clashes with the Yemeni army west of Taiz, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.The head of the front, Colonel Hamid al-Khalidi, said in a statement that “violent confrontations have taken place since the morning in Qabban - 28 Houthis were killed, and 23 others were wounded, and their bodies are still scattered in the fighting grounds.”