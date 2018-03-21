  • Search form

Middle-East

51 Houthis killed and wounded in the Mukhabarat west of Taiz

Houthi militants, dressed in army fatigues, march in a parade during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more militants to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities. (AFP)

DUBAI: Twenty-eight Iran-backed Houthi militants were killed while 23 were wounded in clashes with the Yemeni army west of Taiz, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The head of the front, Colonel Hamid al-Khalidi, said in a statement that “violent confrontations have taken place since the morning in Qabban - 28 Houthis were killed, and 23 others were wounded, and their bodies are still scattered in the fighting grounds.”

