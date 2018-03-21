  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fox News: Pakistani ex-dictator's party seeks security for his return

Press Review

Fox News: Pakistani ex-dictator's party seeks security for his return

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN |
Pervez Musharraf. (REUTERS)
March 21: Fox News states that the party of Pakistan's former dictator Pervez Musharraf has asked authorities to provide and guarantee security for him when he returns home to face trial for his alleged role in the killing of former premier Benazir Bhutto. Mohammad Amjad, the president of Musharraf's All Pakistan Muslim League party said that the former ruler wants to return "soon" to face all pending cases against him and to participate in politics ahead of parliamentary elections.
Read More I

Comments

MORE FROM Press Review

Fox News: Pakistani ex-dictator's party seeks security for his return

March 21: Fox News states that the party of Pakistan's former dictator Pervez Musharraf has asked...

Pakistan stands up new fighter squadron

Mar 08: The Diplomat report by Franz-Stefan Gady states that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stood up...

Asia Times: Pakistan military backs judiciary against Nawaz Sharif
Los Angeles Times: Pakistan grapples with epidemic of child rape cases, in a society where sex education is a taboo
The Diplomat: The human cost of India-Pakistan conflict
BBC News: Pakistan TV host Amir Liaquat Hussain joins Imran Khan's party
Fox News: Pakistani ex-dictator's party seeks security for his return
The West Australian: Huge cargo ships collide at Pakistan's Karachi Port
Latest News
Moscow slams UK ‘Russophobia’ and ‘island mentality’ over spy attack
Kosovo parliament vote on border deal halted by tear gas
Egypt’s El-Sisi urges big voter turnout, denies sidelining rivals
15 views
Special
Ousted Pakistan PM terms Panama-gate verdict ‘contempt of public mandate’
43 views
Afghan man pioneers women’s programs on TV
30 views
Blue-chips lift Saudi Arabia’s stock market, UAE’s Aldar and Emaar climb
18 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR