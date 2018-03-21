  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian teen in 'slap video' reaches plea deal for 8 months jail: HRW

Middle-East

Update

Palestinian teen in 'slap video' reaches plea deal for 8 months jail: HRW

ARAB NEWS |
Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi arrested after a viral video showed her hit two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank has reached a plea deal. (AFP)

Related Articles

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: A Palestinian teenager arrested after a viral video showed her hit two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank has reached a plea deal with prosecutors to serve eight months in jail, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.
The Israeli military court where Ahed Tamimi is being tried had not yet decided on whether to accept the agreement reached with prosecutors, HRW's Omar Shakir told AFP.
Tamimi was 16 at the time of the December incident. Tamimi, who turned 17 in prison last month, was charged with assault and incitement after she slapped and punched two Israeli soldiers in her West Bank village in December.
The incident was captured on video and widely shared online.
She would plead guilty to only four of the 12 charges against her under the agreement, including assault, incitement and two counts of obstructing soldiers, Lasky said.
Lasky however said she only planned to present the plea bargain to the military court if it first accepts an agreement with Tamimi's mother, Nariman Tamimi.
A plea deal for Nariman Tamimi would also be for eight months in jail including time served, she said.
The court was expected to decide on the matter later Wednesday, according to Lasky.
Ahed Tamimi has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank.
Israelis accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

Related Articles

Tags: Palestine Israel Ahed Tamimi IDF Middle East

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Jordan jails two for planning Daesh embassy attacks

AMMAN: Two Jordanians were Wednesday sentenced to 10 years in jail with hard labor for planning...

Hamas names suspect in bomb attack on prime minister

GAZA CITY: Hamas on Wednesday named a fugitive suspect in a bomb attack on Palestinian prime...

Jordan jails two for planning Daesh embassy attacks
Hamas names suspect in bomb attack on prime minister
Turkey threatens to clear terrorist group from Iraq’s Sinjar mountains
Syria Kurds mark grim Nowruz after fleeing Afrin
Iraq holding more than 19,000 because of Daesh, militant ties
Egypt’s middle class faces hardship as austerity bites
Latest News
Saudi provinces to get Public Prosecution units
Saudi court sentence man to death for terrorism
Education is key to Saudi women’s empowerment: Academic
Special
Saudi tourists beat the ‘Trump slump’
57 views
Special
Legal shake-up will usher in new era in KSA, experts tell Washington debate
38 views
Pakistan FDI grows despite fears of growing Chinese influence
44 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR