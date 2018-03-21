  • Search form

Karachi celebrates the PSL final

NAIMAT KHAN |
A view of the National Stadium after refurbishment. The stadium was deserted for nine years due to the law and order situation in the city. (Photo Arab News/M.F. Sabir)
Pole banners with photos of national and international cricket stars hang with poles at Shahrah-e-Faisal, a thoroughfare which connects the airport with downtown Karachi. (Photo Arab News/ M.F. Sabir)
The front of the National Stadium. (Photo Arab News/M.F. Sabir)
Huge portraits of international cricket stars displayed at Karachi thoroughfares. (Photo Arab News/M.F.Sabir)
KARACHI: All thoroughfares leading to the National Stadium have been decorated with portraits of cricket stars and national flags, creating a cricket festival environment in the Pakistani seaside city of Karachi.
Karachi, which will host international cricket for the first time in more than nine years, has a new colorful look due to preparations for the PSL final.
In March, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah approved 210 million Pakistani rupees ($1.83 million) for the beautification of the city, after which departments of provincial and local governments collaborated to clean up and beautify the city.
The National Stadium has been handed over to Pakistan’s paramilitary Rangers for the tightened security arrangements, which the authorities have described as “security with festivity.”
Shuttles will run between the stadium and parking areas to transport the cricket fans.
Fans not able to make it to the stadium will be watching the PSL final on big screens throughout the city.

