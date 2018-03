JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for being part of a terrorist cell in the town of Al-Awamiyah in the Eastern Province.The cell attacked three security posts, and fired at security forces and their vehicles. The attacks targeted Al-Awamiyah police station, a checkpoint in the city of Safwa, and one in Al-Nasrah neighborhood.The condemned also fired at two civilian cars in Al-Awamiyah, mistaking them for police cars.