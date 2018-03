RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution will set up investigation units in every province of the Kingdom, including the Tabuk region, Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mojeb said. Speaking during a tour of Tabuk, Al-Mojeb said the move would “achieve justice and reach positive outcomes in cases sent to the Public Prosecution.”The Public Prosecution is determined to exercise its full powers, and protect public and private rights, particularly in its investigations into corruption, he said. “The doors of the Public Prosecution are always open to all parties concerned with the fight against corruption,” Al-Mojeb said.