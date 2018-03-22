  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Draper University ink MoU

Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Draper University signed a Memorandum of Understanding, The Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The deal was announced on the sidelines of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s royal visit to the US.
The California-based institution is specialized in teaching business pioneering and is known for its training programs in developing entrepreneurship.
The deal aims to send 15 Saudi nominees on scholarship to the headquarters of the university in addition to exploring the possibility of establishing a branch of the university in the Kingdom.
The agreement was co-signed by the Federation’s Vice Chairman Abdullah Sharaf Alghamdi, on behalf of its Chairman Saud bin Abdullah Al-Gahtani, and John Bax, the Vice President of the university.
In a statement, Al-Gahtani said that the MoU comes among a series of agreements aiming to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 and build a new technological generation.

