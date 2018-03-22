  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Australian media firms fail in Rebel Wilson defamation suit

Media

Australian media firms fail in Rebel Wilson defamation suit

AFP |
Rebel Wilson was awarded A$4.5 million in damages against magazine publisher Bauer last September over articles claiming she lied about her age and background to further her career. (AFP)

Related Articles

SYDNEY: Six Australian media companies seeking to join the battle against a record A$4.5 million ($3.5 million) defamation payout to Hollywood star Rebel Wilson had their case knocked back Thursday.
The “Pitch Perfect” star was awarded the damages against magazine publisher Bauer last September over articles claiming she lied about her age and background to further her career.
The allegations were made in Woman’s Day, Australian Women’s Weekly and OK Magazine in 2015, which Wilson said damaged her reputation. She won the case and vowed to give the payout to charity.
Last month newspaper publishers News Corp. and Fairfax, radio station owner Macquarie and television broadcasters ABC, Seven and Nine joined forces to back Bauer’s appeal against the country’s largest defamation payout.
They argued the size of the damages could stifle public-interest journalism.
But Justice Pamela Tate of the Supreme Court of Victoria on Thursday rejected their bid to intervene, agreeing with Wilson’s defense that the arguments of the six firms did not differ enough from those of the Bauer appeal.
Wilson took to social media afterwards, saying the firms should be “embarrassed” for colluding with Bauer.
“I obviously don’t hold any negative feelings toward Ch 7, Ch 9, ABC, Fairfax, News Corp. & Macquarie Media — I was actually just watching the finale of Married At First Sight online — but guys, please stick to reporting the truth & entertaining Australia!” she tweeted.
Bauer’s parent company, Bauer Media Group, is a worldwide publishing house based in Hamburg with magazine titles in 15 countries including Britain, the US, China and Russia, as well as various television and radio assets.

Related Articles

Tags: media Rebel Wilson

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Australian media firms fail in Rebel Wilson defamation suit

SYDNEY: Six Australian media companies seeking to join the battle against a record A$4.5 million ($...

Afghan man pioneers women’s programs on TV

KABUL: When Hamid Samar announced two positions for TV presenters for a female program in...

Australian media firms fail in Rebel Wilson defamation suit
Afghan man pioneers women’s programs on TV
Facebook fined in South Korea for limiting user access
Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a ‘scapegoat’
Reuters reporters in court 100 days after their arrest in Myanmar
Danish submariner’s version of journalist murder disputed
Latest News
Yemen army liberates Mount Al-Hodeidah, Al-Astorah in Al-Bayda
Invasive beetle threatens Japan’s famed cherry blossoms
Australian media firms fail in Rebel Wilson defamation suit
11 views
Global tourism predicted to slow after best year ever
58 views
Measure to limit Palestinian aid over ‘martyr payments’ due to pass US Congress
46 views
China calls US repeat abuser of world trade rules
64 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR