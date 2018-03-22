  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Invasive beetle threatens Japan’s famed cherry blossoms

Travel

Invasive beetle threatens Japan’s famed cherry blossoms

AFP |
The appearance of cherry blossoms is hotly anticipated each year, with forecasters publishing updated maps weeks in advance. The blooms attract tourists but also locals who organize hanami or viewing parties in cherry-blossom hotspots. (AFP)

Related Articles

TOKYO: Across Japan’s capital, delicate pink and white cherry blossoms are emerging, but the famed blooms are facing a potentially mortal enemy, experts say: an invasive foreign beetle.
The alien invader is aromia bungii, otherwise known as the red-necked longhorn beetle, which is native to China, Taiwan, the Korean peninsula and northern Vietnam.
The beetles live inside cherry and plum trees, stripping them of their bark. In serious cases, an infestation can kill a tree, and experts are sounding the alarm.
“If we don’t take countermeasures, cherry trees could be damaged and we won’t be able to enjoy hanami (cherry blossom viewing) in a few years times,” Estuko Shoda-Kagaya, a researcher at the Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute, said on Thursday.
The beetle was first spotted in 2012 in central Aichi prefecture but has now spread across the region near Tokyo, according to the environment ministry.
Experts say it may have entered in Japan with imported wood materials.
In January, Japan’s environment ministry officially designated the beetle an invasive alien species, meaning its import and transfer are banned.
“The damage will spread further if we don’t do anything,” said Makoto Miwa at the Center for Environmental Science in Saitama.
He said beetle larva should be killed with pesticide, and trees with serious infestations should be cut down to save others.
The center has issued a guidebook with details on how to identify and kill the beetle, which grows up to three to four centimeters (1.2-1.6 inches).
“It’s important to cooperate with local residents to get rid of the insect. It takes time and we need many people to check each tree,” Kagaya said.
“And I understand people feel it’s a loss to cut down cherry trees, but it’s important to take action before the damage spreads to other trees,” she added.
Tokyo’s cherry blossom season officially started last week as forecasters watching trees at Yasukuni Shrine announced that the city’s first blossoms had appeared.
The meteorological agency said this year’s first blossoms appeared nine days earlier than average due to warm weather.
The appearance of cherry blossoms is hotly anticipated each year, with forecasters publishing updated maps weeks in advance.
The blooms attract tourists but also locals who organize hanami or viewing parties in cherry-blossom hotspots.

Related Articles

Tags: Travel tourism Japan cherry blossoms

Comments

MORE FROM Travel

Invasive beetle threatens Japan’s famed cherry blossoms

TOKYO: Across Japan’s capital, delicate pink and white cherry blossoms are emerging, but the famed...

Global tourism predicted to slow after best year ever

LONDON: The travel and tourism sector is set for a modest slowdown in 2018 as a result of higher...

Invasive beetle threatens Japan’s famed cherry blossoms
Global tourism predicted to slow after best year ever
Saudi tourists beat the ‘Trump slump’
Jocelyne Elia voted best female travel writer in Arab world
Tourists coming to Egypt set to reach 12mn by end of 2018: Travco chairman
Five ways to be a more responsible traveler
Latest News
Yemen army liberates Mount Al-Hodeidah, Al-Astorah in Al-Bayda
Invasive beetle threatens Japan’s famed cherry blossoms
2 views
Australian media firms fail in Rebel Wilson defamation suit
11 views
Global tourism predicted to slow after best year ever
58 views
Measure to limit Palestinian aid over ‘martyr payments’ due to pass US Congress
46 views
China calls US repeat abuser of world trade rules
64 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR