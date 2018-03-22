  • Search form

Press Review

Nikkei Asian Review: Pakistan believes it can jump from 147th to 50s in ease-of-business

ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN
(REUTERS photo)
March 22: Nikkei Asian Review report by Go Yamada states that Intensive army operations have improved Pakistan's security so much that, in some law and order surveys, Karachi ranks higher than Chicago. Now, the South Asian country has a new priority: to place in the top 50 of the World Bank's ease of doing business survey and cement its status as an emerging economy.  Naeem Y. Zamindar, the minister of state and chairman of Pakistan's Board of Investment, told Nikkei in an interview that the government wants to achieve that goal by the end of 2020.
