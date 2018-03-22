  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Special

VIPs celebrate Pakistan’s National Day in Jeddah

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR |
Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique and Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan with diplomats from several nations, representatives from the military, and figures from the business word cut the cake on the occasion of the 78th National Day of Pakistan in Jeddah on Wednesday. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
JEDDAH: Diplomats and other guests gathered on Wednesday for a celebration of the 78th National Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the country’s enduring relationship with Saudi Arabia.
The event, in the Crystal ballroom of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jeddah, was hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique, and Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan. The guests included diplomats from several nations, representatives from the military, and figures from the business world.
The festivities began with the national anthems of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, followed by speeches from the consul general and the ambassador highlighting social and economic development in Saudi Arabia, and the diplomatic ties between the two nations.
“Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been strategic partners for many decades, and our friendship has bonded in various international and regional matters, in faith, shared values and culture,” Saddique told Arab News.
He added that the leadership of both countries are working to further improve their partnership to make it more robust and diverse.
Both the ambassador and consul general also expressed their admiration for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s initiative, Saudi Vision 2030.
“I think Saudi Arabia is destined to become an economic powerhouse,” said Saddique.
Khan added: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a visionary person. He is bringing in all these new projects for the betterment of the Saudi people and their well-being, and of the Islamic world. Pakistan fully supports it.
“We have had the best of relationships with Saudi Arabia ever since Pakistan came into existence in 1947.
There has not been a time where Saudi Arabia has not helped us when we were in need of help, and there has not been a time where Saudi Arabia has called us and we were not there with them, at any level, may it be diplomatic, political or defense — we stand with Saudi Arabia.”
The event also celebrated Pakistan’s wider diplomatic ties.
“I want to congratulate Pakistan on this occasion,” said Italian Consul General Elisabetta Martini. “The consul general of Pakistan is such an important figure here in Jeddah, where they have one of the biggest communities. I know for Pakistan,
Jeddah is their biggest diplomatic mission in the world.
“It’s a very complicated and difficult task my colleague is performing in the best way — I wish him all the best.”
US Consul General Matthias Mitman also congratulated his Pakistani colleagues.
“I’m glad I could come and participate in it,” Mitman said.

VIPs celebrate Pakistan's National Day in Jeddah
