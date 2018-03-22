  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 6 dead in chemical factory explosion in Czech Republic

World

6 dead in chemical factory explosion in Czech Republic

AP |
Police stand at the entrance of a chemical plant, the site of an explosion, in Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, Thursday, Mar. 22, 2018. (AP)

Related Articles

PRAGUE: Six people were killed and two were injured in an explosion in a chemical factory in the Czech Republic, officials said on Thursday.
The explosion occurred inside a plant located in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of the capital Prague. Unipetrol, a Czech oil processor and plastics producer, said the blast took place inside one of the storage tank for fuels and additives in its refinery.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.
Regional firefighters confirmed that six people were killed and that two injured people were sent to hospitals. Spokesman Petr Svoboda said there was no danger of further explosions at the site.
Petr Holecek, the town’s mayor, told Czech public television a tank with an unspecified substance exploded. Speaking from the site of the explosion, Holecek also said he believed there was no danger to the town.
No dangerous substances have leaked out, according to police spokeswoman Marketa Jonova.

Related Articles

Tags: Czech Republic explosion chemical factory

Comments

MORE FROM World

Skripals’ blood can be taken for testing by chemical weapons body: UK judge

Update

LONDON: A British court revealed that samples taken from the ex Russian spy and his daughter were...

UK marks first anniversary of Westminster Bridge attack

LONDON: Britain on Thursday marked the one year anniversary of the terror attack on Westminster...

Skripals’ blood can be taken for testing by chemical weapons body: UK judge
UK marks first anniversary of Westminster Bridge attack
Sudanese state news agency: Russia's Putin to visit Sudan
UK’s May urges EU unity against Russia as Kremlin slams UK
At least 14 dead, several hurt in car bomb in Somali capital
Mattis tells Saudi Crown Prince: urgent need to find end to Yemen’s war
Latest News
Vodafone offers Egyptian callers 11 free minutes for every goal scored by Mo Salah
German police train Saudi women Border Guards
OIC rights body: Hate speech must be countered to ensure peaceful coexistence
41 views
Update
Skripals’ blood can be taken for testing by chemical weapons body: UK judge
40 views
Trump signs order punishing China on trade
257 views
600 invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
275 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR