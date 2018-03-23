Pakistan academic underlines importance of National Day

Across the globe, the Pakistani nation is celebrating the anniversary of Pakistan National Day, espoused on March 23, 1940 under the inspirational leadership of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

While it stands as a landmark amid many distinguished events in the creation of our country, it is also a day to reiterate our national resolve to pledge our endeavors for a peaceful, prosperous and strong country in accordance with religious beliefs and social values.

With a common dream and collective aspirations to pursue an independent individuality, history witnessed a congregation of the Muslims of the subcontinent, immersed in a passion to acquire their own piece of land to relish their freedom and individuality, enshrined in the unique scruples of Islam.

The Lahore historical procession galvanized the nation to be united and stand up for their rights of equality, justice and nationalism. This resolve proved to be a successful culmination of the long struggle made by the Muslims of South Asia and sowed the seed of hope to sprout the real quest for an independent homeland.

This day demands that we renew our convictions and act on the timeless ideologies of our forefathers to cherish this blessing of our eccentricity with national integrity and pride till perpetuity. Having a full faith in our youth to be able to stand guard over our nationalistic goals and face the world’s dynamism as the well-groomed, proud and responsible citizens of Pakistan, I urge them to aim their endeavors at the cause of education, spurred by the Quaid’s golden principles of “Unity, Faith and Discipline.”

“In Pakistan lies our deliverance, defense and honor. Pakistan is in fact a Muslim ideology which has to be preserved, which has come to us as a precious gift and treasure.”

Miles apart, while residing in the fort of Islam, Saudi Arabia, we proudly celebrate the similar customs, religious values and rich culture which tie the two countries with the strong bond of eternal friendship and make us the two leading Islamic countries in the world.

On this day of commitment, I extend my heartfelt felicitation to all Pakistanis around the world and express my cordial gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for sharing our mutual cohesions, not only in the moments of happiness but in times of trials and tribulations as well.

May Allah Almighty guide us in our efforts to become the inherent successors of our homeland and bestow us with the strength, focus and vision to work toward the progress and prosperity of both countries.



— Adnan Nasir is principal of the Pakistan International School, Jeddah — English Section