Taif school principal congratulates compatriots on Pakistan National Day

Qaisar Khan, principal of Pakistan International School, Taif, and management, faculty and staff, congratulate Pakistan on the occasion of its national day.

March 23 is the day to remember the endless endeavors of Quaid e Azam and his team who took on the treacherous and deceitful conspiracies against the Muslims of India to attain an independent piece of land to live and practice their religion freely.

Pakistan came into being for a perpetual existence for a specific divine cause and we, the Pakistani people, make a corporal nation, which will be against any calamity and wicked intentions to keep our flag soaring high.

Holding the flag of Pakistan high, we aim to provide an environment that inculcates patriotism while giving students equal opportunities to develop their knowledge, skills and abilities to optimum level.

We wish Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah prosperity, peace and stability. Long live Pakistan.

— Qaiser Khan, principal of Pakistan International School, Taif