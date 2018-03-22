Saudi Arabia, Pakistan share common strategic objectives: CG

On the auspicious occasion of the 78th National Day of Pakistan, I wish to convey my deepest felicitations to all Pakistanis particularly those who are residing in Saudi Arabia.

I also take this opportunity to extend to them my best wishes for success in their future endeavours.

March 23 is a significant occasion in Pakistan’s history. It was on this day that the Muslims of the subcontinent decided to turn the dream of Allama Iqbal into reality and launched their heroic struggle for the creation of an independent homeland Pakistan. Seven years later, Muslims succeeded in achieving their objective — an independent homeland, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

It was a historic feat as Pakistan was achieved without war and practically by moral and intellectual force.

Pakistan’s economy has gradually made significant progress and our country today stands economically and financially stronger than in the past.

The effective role of Pakistani expatriates cannot be neglected in this progress.

I would like to acknowledge the valuable contribution of the vibrant and dynamic Pakistani community. Our community has served both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia with loyalty, commitment, and dedication. It is, in fact, the most remarkable link between our two countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share common political, strategic and economic objectives. The relationship between the two countries is unique and deep rooted in history.

Pakistan fully supports the structural reform policy of Saudi Arabia through Vision 2030. Pakistan hopes that with the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan would be able to harbor an effective and valuable partnership with the Saudi government for the realization of its goals envisioned in Vision 2030.

Our community is our strength and the Pakistan Consulate has always strived to reinforce our community by providing the best possible services to all members of the community. The consular and welfare services have been made more efficient, which has led to a quick redressal of issues and problems faced by the community.

The consulate has also launched several initiatives with a view to further improve its services. I must appreciate the valuable cooperation and support of the community which has led us to improve our services over the last few years.

On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to enhance our efforts to further deepen the existing time-tested relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Let us pray for the security and prosperity of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.



Long Live Pakistan.

Long Live Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Friendship