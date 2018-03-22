Pakistan came into being through a democratic struggle: PM

This day reminds us of that great day 78 years ago, when the Muslims of South Asia made a strong pledge to break the chains of slavery and establish a free Muslim state.

It was on this day, at the historic gathering in Lahore, when the Muslim League, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, approved the historic resolution which later on popularly came to be known as the Pakistan Resolution.

That resolution clearly paved the path of the destination and within a span of seven years, Pakistan came into being. This was the same destination, whose clear picture was presented by Allama Iqbal in 1930.

Today, we are commemorating the memorable occasion of 23rd March 1940 as Pakistan day.

While strongly reflecting on our past, we will have to enact a picture and strongly ponder on our present and future situation.

Apart from our successes, we will also have to review our mistakes.

Pakistan came into being through a democratic struggle.

The secret of its survival, security, solidarity, development and prosperity is also concealed in democracy.

We cannot attain self-esteem without upholding the rule of law and ensuring respect for the constitution.

Let us come together and make a strong pledge that for the sake of strengthening our dear country of Pakistan and its self-esteem, we as a living and dynamic nation, will make Iqbal and Quaid’s philosophies to be our luminary guiding principles.