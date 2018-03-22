  • Search form

World

Restoration of peace and security brings Pakistan economy back on track: President

Arab News |
March 23 is a day that signifies a major milestone in our great national history.
On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heart-felt felicitations to the whole nation.
It is on this day, that our elders approved the historic Lahore Resolution, which united the Muslims of the subcontinent on one clear and far greater objective.
On this occasion, we extend our deepest respect and admiration to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and the Spiritual Icon of Pakistan, Dr. Allama Mohammed Iqbal and the rest of the freedom movement’s leadership, whose strong resolve and unmatched sacrifices, paved the way for the heroic accomplishment of Pakistan.
This day reminds us that Pakistan came into being as a result of a long, democratic struggle.
It also reminds us that the treasure behind the country’s progress and stability is hidden deep in the values of democracy. It is thus imperative that democratic traditions should be fostered so that tolerance, harmony and patience is nurtured in society, as confronting present-day challenges will be a daunting task in its absence.
Terrorism and the war-like situation that took place in the past few decades, has badly affected the whole region, including Pakistan.
I am happy to note that the whole nation stood together in one spirit and faced this challenge, and as a result, peace and security has revived and the country’s economy is back again on the trajectory to progress. The Pakistan-China Economic Corridor and the numerous developmental projects are glaring evidence in this regard.
Let us today renew the pledge once again, that by following the footsteps of our forefathers, we will work together to make Pakistan a great country in the comity of nations.
I pray that may Allah Al Mighty bless us with the spirit of serving Pakistan with utmost sincerity and entrench Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity.

