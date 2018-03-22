  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan fast moving up on the ladder of progress and prosperity: Envoy

World

Pakistan fast moving up on the ladder of progress and prosperity: Envoy

ARAB NEWS |
The Pakistani nation is celebrating the 78th anniversary of Pakistan Resolution adopted on March 23, 1940.
The resolution laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan.
Through this resolution, the dynamic and visionary leaders of Pakistan movement gave hope to the Muslims of the subcontinent for a separate homeland — a land where they would be free to practice their religion, express their views, get justice and live a life the way they wanted.
​Today, on this happy occasion, I must share with you that Pakistan is fast moving up on the ladder of progress and prosperity.
The democratic government is completing its tenure, judiciary is independent, road and infrastructure networks are being completed, the fruits of CPEC are ripening, media is free and civil society active and vibrant.
With the efforts of the government and the valiant personnel of our armed forces and law enforcement agencies we are close to rooting out the menace of terrorism from the country for good.
On the economic front, our economy has witnessed more than five percent growth for the last few years. Investors’ confidence has increased in Pakistan, as can be seen in the increased inflow of foreign direct investment.
Our historic relations with the Kingdom are touching new heights in all spheres.
The last year has seen a number of high-level bilateral visits to further cement the bonds of friendship.
We are thankful for the astute leadership of King Salman and the energetic and visionary Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for taking the relations between the two brotherly countries to higher levels.
On this happy occasion of the celebrations of the historic day, I would reiterate the commitment of the government and the people of Pakistan, to the development and prosperity of our two countries and for further deepening of relations.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always stood by each other in difficult times and will continue to stay together in the years to come.

Long live Pakistan.
Long live Pakistan-Saudi Friendship.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Saudi intelligence sharing ‘has saved American lives,’ former Homeland Security adviser Frances Townsend tells Arab News

Special

WASHINGTON: The strength of the US counterterrorism relationship with Saudi Arabia “rivals” that...

Kansas militia members wanted to kill Muslims -prosecutor

WICHITA, KANSAS: Three men charged with plotting to bomb an apartment complex in western Kansas,...

Saudi intelligence sharing ‘has saved American lives,’ former Homeland Security adviser Frances Townsend tells Arab News
Kansas militia members wanted to kill Muslims -prosecutor
Fired Tillerson says farewell to ‘a very mean-spirited town’
Fake French terror attacks victim handed four-year prison term
Skripals’ blood can be taken for testing by chemical weapons body: UK judge
UK marks first anniversary of Westminster Bridge attack
Latest News
Special
Saudi intelligence sharing ‘has saved American lives,’ former Homeland Security adviser Frances Townsend tells Arab News
78 views
Taif school principal congratulates compatriots on Pakistan National Day
Pakistan academic underlines importance of National Day
Data privacy alarm bells sound in wake of Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal
18 views
Can Zuckerberg’s media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?
21 views
Oasis of calm in shattered region, Dubai steps out as art hub
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR