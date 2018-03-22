Pakistan fast moving up on the ladder of progress and prosperity: Envoy

The Pakistani nation is celebrating the 78th anniversary of Pakistan Resolution adopted on March 23, 1940.

The resolution laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan.

Through this resolution, the dynamic and visionary leaders of Pakistan movement gave hope to the Muslims of the subcontinent for a separate homeland — a land where they would be free to practice their religion, express their views, get justice and live a life the way they wanted.

​Today, on this happy occasion, I must share with you that Pakistan is fast moving up on the ladder of progress and prosperity.

The democratic government is completing its tenure, judiciary is independent, road and infrastructure networks are being completed, the fruits of CPEC are ripening, media is free and civil society active and vibrant.

With the efforts of the government and the valiant personnel of our armed forces and law enforcement agencies we are close to rooting out the menace of terrorism from the country for good.

On the economic front, our economy has witnessed more than five percent growth for the last few years. Investors’ confidence has increased in Pakistan, as can be seen in the increased inflow of foreign direct investment.

Our historic relations with the Kingdom are touching new heights in all spheres.

The last year has seen a number of high-level bilateral visits to further cement the bonds of friendship.

We are thankful for the astute leadership of King Salman and the energetic and visionary Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for taking the relations between the two brotherly countries to higher levels.

On this happy occasion of the celebrations of the historic day, I would reiterate the commitment of the government and the people of Pakistan, to the development and prosperity of our two countries and for further deepening of relations.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always stood by each other in difficult times and will continue to stay together in the years to come.



Long live Pakistan.

Long live Pakistan-Saudi Friendship.