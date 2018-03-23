  • Search form

  KSA is 'city upon a hill for the region,' says Saudi ambassador to Washington

Saudi Arabia

KSA is ‘city upon a hill for the region,’ says Saudi ambassador to Washington

Arab News |
Prince Khaled bin Salman, Saudi ambassador to US.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the US said Wednesday the longstanding partnership between the Kingdom and America has been a force for good and extolled the wisdom of leaders who had helped the relationship flourish.
Prince Khaled bin Salman said the strong links between the Kingdom and the US was “a force of good, a force for peace, for stability, for international order, and economic prosperity.”
Speaking at the first annual Saudi-US partnership dinner, Prince Khaled likened the Kingdom to the US in being an example for others to follow. 
“Just as America is and always will be the land of the free and the home of the brave- the Kingdom has been the city upon a hill for the region; a leader in the Muslim and Arab world,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is on a multi-city tour of the country, met US President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the White House where they hailed the historic link between the two nations as well as investment deals worth billions of dollars as Saudi Arabia embarks on Saudi Vision 2030, a massive set of programs aimed at reforming the country.
Addressing the audience, including the crown prince, at the gala dinner in Washington, Prince Khaled said: “The special relationship that exists between the United States and Saudi Arabia would not have flourished but for the courage and wisdom of great leaders.”
“Just as America’s public and private sectors have played a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s modernization after the discovery of oil almost eight decades ago, the US will have a major role in achieving our vision,” the envoy said.

